Vikings reach agreement with Jefferson on 4-year extension to give him NFL's richest non-QB contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed Monday to a four-year extension, reportedly the richest contract in the NFL for a non-quarterback.

According to ESPN, Jefferson will get $110 million guaranteed in the deal that's worth as much as $140 million, with more than $88 million at signing.

Jefferson, who has the most receiving yards in league history through a player's first four seasons, had entered the final year of his rookie deal. The two sides came “unbelievably close” to an extension last summer, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said earlier this spring.