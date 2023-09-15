Vikings RB Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media after loss to Eagles

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison said he received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide in the aftermath of the team's recent loss

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
40 minutes ago
X

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide, the fifth-year player said Friday in the aftermath of the team's most recent loss.

Mattison, who is Black, revealed on an Instagram Story post that he was taunted through direct messages and in the comments sections on the social media platform for his performance in Minnesota's 34-28 defeat Thursday at Philadelphia, where Mattison had one of the Vikings' four fumbles. He urged the 60-plus users to "really reflect" on their words and how they could truly affect a person.

“Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son,” Mattison wrote. “This is sick.”

The Vikings said in a statement Friday they were "sickened" by the messages directed at Mattison.

“There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” the team said.

The NFL also issued a statement of condemnation.

“We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love,” the league said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing1h ago

Credit: John Spink

TOP LOCAL STORY
Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
1h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW DETAILS
Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home
50m ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
2h ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on...
4m ago
Progressive Councilmember Freddie O'Connell wins Nashville mayor's race
5m ago
Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash...
5m ago
Featured

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
5h ago
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
12h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top