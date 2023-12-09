Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on a Minneapolis interstate highway.

Phillips, 44, was driving a Tesla Model S that was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 394, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement. Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%, Frankfurth said. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Phillips was booked at the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted $300 bond and was released at 1:26 a.m., about 2 1/2 hours after he was booked.