Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
caption arrowCaption
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

National & World News
By DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list

The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday, two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.

Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he's asymptomatic, he wouldn't be able to return in time to face the Packers. The NFL recently reduced the required quarantine period to five days.

The Vikings (7-8) are one game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. The Packers (12-3) are in control of the top seed and a first-round bye.

The Vikings also activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion from the COVID-19 reserve list, putting the seventh-year veteran in line to start at frigid Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Mannion started one game for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and one game for the Vikings in 2019, when Cousins was held out of the final regular-season game as a precaution prior to the playoffs.

Rookie Kellen Mond and recent addition Kyle Sloter are the other quarterbacks on Minnesota's roster. When Mond tested positive in training camp, Cousins had to sit out five days as an unvaccinated close contact.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19
16m ago
Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey
18m ago
AP source: Cavs acquire Rondo from Lakers for Valentine
20m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top