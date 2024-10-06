Nation & World News

Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0

Andrew Van Ginkel returned the first of Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown and Minnesota stayed undefeated by holding on for a 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel celebrates as he scores after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel celebrates as he scores after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Van Ginkel returned the first of Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown and Minnesota stayed undefeated by holding on for a 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Jets trailed 17-0 early, but had a chance to drive for a potential winning score in the final minutes. But Stephon Gilmore intercepted Rodgers’ pass intended for Mike Williams and the Vikings improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2016.

Van Ginkel snatched Rodgers' quick slant before breaking a tackle and outrunning the Jets linemen down the sideline for a 63-yard score and a 10-0 lead. The linebacker also had a pick-6 in the season opener against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to make it 20-17 with just over six minutes remaining before Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard hit a 41-yard field goal — his third of the game.

A slow start ultimately doomed the Jets (2-3).

Fullback C.J. Ham’s 2-yard run made it 17-0 before the Jets got back in the game when Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.

Rodgers clutched his left leg after a big hit in the third quarter. But after a roughing the punter call, Rodgers immediately went back onto the field and drove the Jets to the Minnesota 14. They settled for Greg Zuerlein's 32-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

Rodgers threw two first-quarter interceptions and three in the game. It was the first time in Rodgers’ career he threw two interceptions in the first quarter.

The Jets offense struggled so much last week in a 10-9 loss to Denver that Rodgers and coach Robert Saleh spent much of this past week saying that their relationship is solid.

Reichard kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. He also had a 54-yarder and has yet to miss this season.

Sam Darnold, who was drafted by the Jets No. 3 overall in 2018, finished 14 of 31 for 179 yards with an interception and one fumble. Justin Jefferson had six receptions for 92 yards for the Vikings.

Rodgers was 29 of 54 for 244 yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The Vikings started the 2009 season 6-0 in Brett Favre’s first year with the team.

The Jets also fell behind 17-0 the previous time they played in London when they lost to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Rodgers' milestone

Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games on a 7-yard pass to Tyler Conklin in the third quarter. He also surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s list for total yards passing in both regular-season and playoff games.

Rodgers now has 60,148 yards passing regular-season games.

Injuries

Jets: CB Sauce Gardner was evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter after colliding with a teammate LB Quincy Williams, but returned late in the game ... CB Michael Carter II left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and didn’t return ... LB C.J. Mosley (toe) was inactive after being limited in practice this week.

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones left in second quarter with a hip problem and was later ruled out. ... Darnold left for one play after taking a hit in his midsection in the first quarter. Nick Mullens completed a pass for a first down. Darnold returned and fumbled on the next play.

Up next

Jets: Host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.

Vikings: Bye week before hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 20.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), right, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

New York Jets' Tony Adams, right, tackles Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum (24), second from left, celebrates an interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum, left, celebrates an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

New York Jets' Will McDonald IV, right, sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Medical staff attend to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

New York Jets' Brandin Echols (26), right, celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum (24), right, fights for the ball with New York Jets' Tyler Conklin (83), center, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

