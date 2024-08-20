Vikings DC Flores says he was hurt by Tagovailoa's sharp criticism but wishes Dolphins QB well

Nation & World News

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged he was stung by the sharp criticism of his coaching style from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent public assessment of their time together with the Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches as his team works through a play during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches as his team works through a play during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged Tuesday he was stung by the sharp criticism of his coaching style from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent public assessment of their time together with the Dolphins.

Responding to remarks Tagovailoa made in an interview that aired Monday, Flores wished his former player well and expressed his pleasure in the success the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft has had.

Flores said he has reflected on his time as head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-21 and believes he has learned ways to be better as a leader. But he also said he has long valued building relationships and is confident he's had many players and colleagues who trust and appreciate him.

Tagovailoa said on " The Dan LeBatard Show " that he has much preferred playing for current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel because of how Flores treated him and how the experience eroded his self-esteem.

"I don’t care who you are. You can be the president of the United States. You have a terrible person that’s telling you things that you don’t want to hear or that you probably shouldn’t ever hear, you’re going to start to believe that about yourself, and so that’s sort of like what ended up happening,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year contract extension last month to solidify himself as the face of the franchise for Miami for the foreseeable future, said he has taken two years to train the negative thoughts out of his head.

Before Flores addressed reporters at his regularly scheduled news conference, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and safety Josh Metellus briefly stood with him at the lectern in a show of solidarity.

“Just letting him know we're behind him,” Metellus said.

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches his players prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. Flores still has a pit in his stomach when he thinks about the Khyree Jackson and the car crash that took the rookie cornerbacks' life earlier this month. The Vikings defensive coordinator was not only enamored by Jackson's potential but by the unconventional path he took to the NFL. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a news conference after a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks with the news media after practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

