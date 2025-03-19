Vikings committed to J.J. McCarthy as starting QB after considering Aaron Rodgers, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have committed to moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback this season after deciding not to offer Aaron Rodgers a contract, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings were not commenting publicly on their plans.

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP award winner, was released last week by the New York Jets. With Pro Bowl pick Sam Darnold leaving in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks after his breakout performance, the Vikings were ready to turn their offense over to McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft whose rookie year was spent rehabilitating from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Inquiries from other teams about trading for McCarthy were rejected, the person said.