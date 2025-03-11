Vikings agree to terms with veteran DT Jonathan Allen, 2-time Pro Bowl pick cut by Commanders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on Tuesday, bulking up the backbone of their front with a two-time Pro Bowl pick who was released last week for salary cap savings.

Because Allen was cut before the expiration of his previous contract, the Vikings were allowed to announce the deal ahead of the NFL signing period that begins Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Allen will get a three-year, $60 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being made public.

Before being released last week following the opportunity to talk to other teams about a trade, Allen was Washington's second-longest-tenured player, getting drafted in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama. Allen missed half of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle but returned for the final four games, including the playoffs as the Commanders reached the NFC championship game.