ajc logo
X

Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by student

National & World News
By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Authorities plan to offer updates on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.

The Newport News police department said that the police chief, mayor and school superintendent will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened on Friday. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boy was later taken into police custody. Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation. They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

___ Lavoie reported from Richmond.

Credit: John C. Clark

Credit: John C. Clark

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
5h ago

Former Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: TCU’s a great story; Georgia’s a great team
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: TCU’s a great story; Georgia’s a great team
3h ago

Credit: Morry Gash

The Falcons need cover at QB. Would Aaron Rodgers suffice?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Ga. special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
8m ago
Californians cope with more rain, snow, flooding and outages
9m ago
For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes
10m ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top