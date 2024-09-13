Vietnam typhoon death toll rises to 233 as more bodies found in areas hit by landslides and floods

Nation & World News

The death toll from a devastating typhoon and its aftermath in Vietnam has risen to 233
Rescue workers search for the missing after a flash flood buries a hamlet in mud and debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in Lao Cai province, Vietnam Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

21 minutes ago

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The death toll in the aftermath of a typhoon in Vietnam climbed to 233 on Friday as rescue workers recovered more bodies from areas hit by landslides and flash floods, state media reported.

State-run broadcaster VTV said emergency crews have now recovered 48 bodies from the area of Lang Nu, a small village in northern Lao Cai province that was swept away in a deluge of water, mud and debris from mountains on Tuesday. Another 39 people are still missing.

Across Vietnam, 103 people are still listed as missing and more than 800 have been injured.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph). Though it had weakened by Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

Roads to Lang Nu have been badly damaged, making it impossible to bring heavy equipment in to aid in the rescue effort.

Some 500 personnel with sniffer dogs are on hand, and in a visit to the scene on Thursday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh promised they would not relent in their search for those still missing.

“Their families are in agony,” Chinh said.

In a sign of hope, eight people from two Lang Nu households were found safe early Friday morning, state-run VNExpress newspaper reported.

They had been out of the area at the time when the flash flood hit.

Rescue workers and a sniff dog search for the missing after a flash flood buries a hamlet in mud and debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in Lao Cai province, Vietnam Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, foreground right, visits as rescue work is underway after a flash flood buries a hamlet in mud and debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in Lao Cai province, Vietnam Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 (Duong Van Giang/VNA via AP)

