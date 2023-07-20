Videos purport to show protesters storming Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning

Protesters angered by the burning of a copy of the Quran have stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by the burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, online videos purported to show.

The videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr. It wasn't clear if there were any staff inside the complex at the time.

Iraqi police and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident. The Swedish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The demonstration occurred after an Iraqi Christian immigrant last month burned a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkey’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkey to let it join NATO.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

