Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries.

The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the Tulsa Fire Department's Facebook page shows the dog gnawing on its choice of a chew toy atop one of two cushions set on the floor of a living room. Another dog can be seen on a couch and a cat on the floor as the dog bites down and sparks begin to shoot from the battery.

The dog pulls back and soon the cushions are ablaze. Both dogs watch the growing fire at one point.