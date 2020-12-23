X

Video released in police shooting of Black man holding phone

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua addresses members of the media at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, have released police body camera footage showing the moments when an officer on a nonemergency call fatally shot a Black man who was holding a cellphone as he emerged from a garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Body camera footage released Wednesday shows Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer.

About six seconds pass between the time Hill is visible in the video and when the officer fires his weapon early Tuesday. There is no audio because the officer hadn't activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.

Without audio, it's unclear whether the officer, identified as Adam Coy, yelled any commands at Hill, whose right hand isn't visible in the video. Authorities say no weapon was recovered from the scene. The city says Hill was visiting someone at the time.

After Coy activates the audio, he is heard using an expletive as he yells at Hill, now lying on the garage floor, to put his “hands off to the side! Hands out to the side now!”

A few seconds later, Coy yells at Hill, “Roll to your stomach now,” and then: “Get your hand up from underneath you, now!”

Coy then asks a dispatcher, “We got a medic coming” and yells, “Don't move, dude!” to Hill as he lies on his side groaning.

Hill died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have expressed anger that Coy did not activate his body camera beforehand. The 60-second look-back feature captured the shooting.

Coy, a 17-year member of the force, was relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge, and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of investigations. By union contract, the officer will still be paid.

Relieving an officer of duty is common in Columbus after a shooting.

“In this case, the chief of police directly observed what he believes to be potential critical misconduct and is taking an intervening action of relief of duty until a disciplinary investigation can be completed,” said Glenn McEntyre, a spokesperson for the city Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police.

City officials planned a news conference later Wednesday.

Officers responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call at 1:26 a.m. about a car in front of his house that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released Wednesday.

“I figure if it’s company for the neighbors, they wouldn’t be out there running it for that long period of time,” the man tells the police dispatcher.

“I mean, I’d go out there, but I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t have a gun," he said, laughing. "My wife’s really concerned about it.”

A man who answered the phone at the caller's house Wednesday wouldn't identify himself and refused to take a message.

Because the call was not an emergency, the cruiser dash cam wasn’t activated.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday promised a “complete, independent and expert investigation” of the shooting. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which falls under the attorney general's office, conducts probes of Columbus police shootings under an arrangement with the city.

“What we have now is an incomplete record. We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered,” Yost said. “Only the truth — the whole truth and nothing else — will result in justice.”

The U.S. attorney's office in Columbus has agreed to review the case for possible federal civil rights violations once the state completes its investigation.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 28, 2020 file photo, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther makes remarks following the announcement by Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon that all students would start the 2020-21 school year online during a news conference at Downtown High School in Columbus, Ohio. The mayor of Ohio's capital city says an officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone early Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 morning did not activate his body camera beforehand. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent works the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks during a press conference following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at City Hall in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A demonstrator holds up a sign as Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks during a press conference following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at City Hall in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
