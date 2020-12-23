Video released in police shooting of Black man holding phone

Coy then asks a dispatcher, “We got a medic coming” and yells, “Don't move, dude!” to Hill as he lies on his side groaning.

Hill died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have expressed anger that Coy did not activate his body camera beforehand. The 60-second look-back feature captured the shooting.

Coy, a 17-year member of the force, was relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge, and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of investigations. By union contract, the officer will still be paid.

Relieving an officer of duty is common in Columbus after a shooting.

“In this case, the chief of police directly observed what he believes to be potential critical misconduct and is taking an intervening action of relief of duty until a disciplinary investigation can be completed,” said Glenn McEntyre, a spokesperson for the city Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police.

City officials planned a news conference later Wednesday.

Officers responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call at 1:26 a.m. about a car in front of his house that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released Wednesday.

“I figure if it’s company for the neighbors, they wouldn’t be out there running it for that long period of time,” the man tells the police dispatcher.

“I mean, I’d go out there, but I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t have a gun," he said, laughing. "My wife’s really concerned about it.”

A man who answered the phone at the caller's house Wednesday wouldn't identify himself and refused to take a message.

Because the call was not an emergency, the cruiser dash cam wasn’t activated.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday promised a “complete, independent and expert investigation” of the shooting. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which falls under the attorney general's office, conducts probes of Columbus police shootings under an arrangement with the city.

“What we have now is an incomplete record. We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered,” Yost said. “Only the truth — the whole truth and nothing else — will result in justice.”

The U.S. attorney's office in Columbus has agreed to review the case for possible federal civil rights violations once the state completes its investigation.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 28, 2020 file photo, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther makes remarks following the announcement by Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon that all students would start the 2020-21 school year online during a news conference at Downtown High School in Columbus, Ohio. The mayor of Ohio's capital city says an officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone early Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 morning did not activate his body camera beforehand. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent works the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks during a press conference following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at City Hall in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel