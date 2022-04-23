ajc logo
Video records deputy's rescue of toddler from apartment fire

11 hours ago
A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire in Florida, a rescue captured on his body-worn camera

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy's body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman "hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming," as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. "Please, come get me," she pleads afterward.

Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.

The camera that recorded the infant's rescue was attached to Puzynski's vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.

