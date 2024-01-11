Victor Wembanyama has 1st NBA triple-double for Spurs in 130-108 against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes playing against the franchise that was hoping to land him. Detroit had the league's worst record last season, but didn't get the first pick in the draft lottery.

Wembanyama was 6 of 16 from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The 7-foot-3 French phenom showed his playmaking skills on the break and in the post, setting up teammates with slick passes to surpass his previous season high of seven assists.