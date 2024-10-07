STOCKHOLM (AP) — Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in medicine for discovery of microRNA.Keep ReadingCredit: APNobel Prize in medicine honors American duo for their discovery of microRNA25m agoCredit: AP The Nobel Prizes will be announced against a backdrop of wars, famine and artificial...Credit: AP Mysteries of universe revealed? Hardly. But CERN still fascinates, discovers on its 70th...Credit: APRwanda will deploy Marburg vaccine under trial as death toll rises to 12The LatestCredit: AP Middle East latest: Palestinian militants in Gaza fire rockets into Israel as it marks...6m ago Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting...13m agoMilton increases to a Category 2 hurricane as Florida prepares for massive evacuations17m agoFeaturedCredit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJCBioLab says it ‘deeply regrets’ impact of fire; protesters want it shut downSuspect at large after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in SW AtlantaIn case you missed it: 5 highlights from the Decatur Book Festival