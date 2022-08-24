Victims irked as Spain lets gunman die before trial

José Antonio Bitos, a lawyer for the injured police officer, said Wednesday that Spain’s assisted suicide law had been rushed in and should be reformed to prevent similar cases in the future. He said the case set a precedent and could potentially be used by defendants who find themselves in similar circumstances and face lengthy sentences if convicted.

Ramón Riu, an expert in constitutional law, told Spanish National Television that the case “is a precedent and courts will certainly take it into account in the future but they will not be obliged to follow the same criteria.”

Bitos took the case to the European Human Rights Court but was unsuccessful in getting a stay. He said he hopes the court will study the case and urge Spain to make changes.

Sabau, a Romanian with Spanish residency, had problems with the private security firm he worked for and had warned several colleagues that he would take revenge. Bitos said he never apologized for what he had done.

The lawyer said it was now unclear how the four victims who sustained serious injuries may claim compensation given that there will be no trial.