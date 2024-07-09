Vice President Kamala Harris leads new campaign effort to reach out to Asian American voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is launching its formal outreach campaign to Asian American voters, putting Vice President Kamala Harris at the forefront of the effort with events in Nevada and Pennsylvania this week.

AANHPIs for Biden-Harris (AANHPI stands for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander) will kick off with an event in Las Vegas on Tuesday with former "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi. Harris is the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, and the spotlight on her has only grown since Biden's stumbling debate performance last month raised questions about whether he would withdraw his candidacy and Harris would take his place.

Harris will also deliver a keynote address Saturday at a town hall in Philadelphia hosted by APIAVote, an advocacy group focused on mobilizing Asian American voters.