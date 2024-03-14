Nation & World News

Vice President Harris will tour Minnesota clinic that does abortions, a first for a president or VP

Vice President Kamala Harris intends to tour a Minnesota Planned Parenthood clinic that performs abortions and provides other reproductive care
Vice President Kamala Harris claps before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris claps before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday plans to tour a Minnesota clinic that performs abortions and provides other reproductive care as Democrats play up their opposition to the rollback of abortion rights in an effort to help reelect President Joe Biden in November.

Her visit to a Planned Parenthood facility in the Twin Cities will be the first time that a president or vice president has been to a reproductive health clinic, according to Harris’ office.

The vice president's trip to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is part of a nationwide tour she began in January to draw attention to the fallout after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The decision cleared the way for Republican-led states to enact limitations or bans on the procedure.

Harris, the first woman elected vice president, has been the Democratic administration's loudest voice condemning the court's decision, arguing that the government has no right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. While Biden has vowed to be the president who restores the protections of Roe, he tends to talk about the "right to choose" instead of saying "abortion."

Abortion rights have proved to be a potent issue driving voters to the polls and boosting Democrats ever since the high court ended the constitutional right to the procedure nearly two years ago. The issue could be pivotal in the presidential race and congressional contests this year.

In Minnesota, the vice president planned to visit a health center during operating hours. Her office declined to identify the exact facility before she arrives there, citing security reasons. The center provides a range of services, including abortion, birth control and preventative wellness care.

Harris was scheduled to tour the facility, speak with staff and be briefed on how Minnesota has been affected by abortion bans in surrounding states. Her office said she'll talk about what the Biden administration has done to protect reproductive rights.

She also was scheduled to speak at a Biden-Harris campaign event in St. Paul tailored to women.

There are no restrictions on abortion at any stage of pregnancy in Minnesota. Biden won the state by 7 percentage points in 2020 on the way to defeating then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden and Trump each have now won enough delegates to be considered their parties' presumptive nominees for president, setting up a rematch in November.

Biden and his Democratic surrogates have been highlighting comments by Trump in which the former president takes credit for presiding over the end of Roe. Trump put three conservative justices on the high court, tipping its ideological balance in favor of eliminating a woman's constitutional right to end a pregnancy with its 2022 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Since then, Democrats have felt encouraged by electoral victories in 2022 and 2023 when abortion access was on the ballot. And in his State of the Union address last week, Biden vowed that “we'll win again in 2024.”

In the speech, he also said that if voters “send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into state law in January 2023 when he signed a bill meant to ensure that the state's existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts.

Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credited the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade for their takeover of the state Senate and for keeping their House majority in a year when Republicans expected to make gains.

Abortion is currently illegal in more than a dozen states, including Minnesota neighbors North Dakota and South Dakota, and is restricted in Iowa and Wisconsin. Minnesota has experienced a surge of patients coming to the state for abortions because of restrictions elsewhere.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates 10h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Sinking Savannah: Study flags higher flood risk as coasts drop, seas rise
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Report claims Yemen's Houthis have a hypersonic missile, possibly raising stakes in Red...
3m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street swings around its records after mixed data on the economy
13m ago
SpaceX's mega rocket blasts off on a third test flight from Texas
19m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
5h ago
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
21h ago