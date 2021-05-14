ViacomCBS says ex-CBS CEO Moonves won't get $120M severance

On Friday, New York-based ViacomCBS said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the matter had been resolved, the arbitration dismissed, and the $120 million would be going back to ViacomCBS in its entirety. It give no further details.

Moonves was one of television’s most influential figures, credited for turning around the fortunes of CBS when he took over as entertainment chief in 1995. He had been one of the highest-paid executives in the nation, making about $70 million a year at the end of his run with the company.