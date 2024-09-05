Veterans’ fundraiser draws Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Seinfeld, Questlove and Norah Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Questlove and the ever-present Jon Stewart will stand up later this year at the annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedian Mark Normand and musician Patti Scialfa, who is married to Springsteen. Stewart has been a steady presence at the annual event.

This year’s event will take place Nov. 11 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to help veterans and military families.