Veterans Affairs asks employees to report 'anti-Christian bias' for investigation by new task force

The establishment of the task force at the VA comes as much of the staff is facing uncertainty about the future of the sprawling agency charged with providing medical and other benefits for millions of military veterans. The department is in the midst of a resizing effort that could lead to cuts of over 80,000 jobs.

The email from Collins instructs employees to report any incidents of "anti-Christian discrimination" including "adverse responses to requests for religious exemption under the previous vaccine mandates," reprimands for displaying Christian imagery or symbols, "unofficial understandings hostile to Christian views" and retaliation of threats for abstaining from procedure like abortions or hormone therapy for people who are transgender. Other federal agencies, including the Department of State, are setting up similar internal reporting hotlines.

While some Christian groups and conservative organizations have welcomed Trump's wider effort, it has also been criticized for prioritizing the rights of Christians over other religious minorities, as well as intermingling the church and state.

“All people, including Christians, should be able to live as themselves and believe as they choose so long as they don’t harm others," said Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. "But rather than protecting religious beliefs, this task force will misuse religious freedom to justify bigotry, discrimination, and the subversion of our civil rights laws.”

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, accused the VA of acting without "factual basis or rationale" and warned that the task force could divide "the veteran community" by favoring Christianity over other religions.

“Since our nation’s birth, veterans have fought and died to preserve our freedoms — including to live free from religious intolerance or interference by government,” he said in a statement. “The First Amendment ensures that all religions and faiths are treated equally, with full freedom of worship. The government should be vigilant never to endorse or favor one religion above others.”