Veteran tight end Greg Olsen retires, becoming broadcaster

“Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me," Olsen said on Fox. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter."

A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Bears, Olsen spent his first four pro seasons in Chicago before being traded to Carolina for a third-round selection. It was one of the better transactions the Panthers have made.