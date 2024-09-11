Breaking: LIVE: Trump, Harris meet for first time in presidential debate
Nation & World News

Veteran stars Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers' rotation later this week

Veteran stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers’ pitching rotation later this week after both had an extended absence due to injuries
Texas Rangers' Carson Kelly (18), Josh Jung, center, and Max Scherzer, right, celebrate in the 10th inning of a baseball game after the team's 6-5 win against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Carson Kelly (18), Josh Jung, center, and Max Scherzer, right, celebrate in the 10th inning of a baseball game after the team's 6-5 win against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Veteran stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers' pitching rotation later this week after both had an extended absence due to injuries.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that deGrom will pitch on Friday and Scherzer on Saturday. Texas is still hanging on the fringe of the AL playoff race, but is six games back for the final wild-card spot.

“They could go five innings, 60 (pitches), somewhere in there,” Bochy said. “If innings are going real smooth, they could go back out.”

The 36-year-old DeGrom will be making his season debut after missing more than a year because of Tommy John surgery. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has weathered five straight injury-filled season.

DeGrom's last start for the Rangers was on April 28, 2023, his sixth after signing a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent. that previous offseason. He had surgery six weeks later.

Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young winner — hasn't pitched in about six weeks because of a shoulder injury. He's also missed time after offseason back surgery and a thumb injury. The 40-year-old is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Rangers will start prized prospect Kumar Rocker on Thursday. The 24-year-old, who will make his big-league debut, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up to throw during his rehab start for a Frisco Rough Riders baseball game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rangers put SS Corey Seager on IL with hip issue that could end his season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Orioles Dean Kremer has no-hitter through six innings against Rays
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A.J. Minter hopes to stay with Braves, pitch another 8 to 9 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jarred Kelenic’s early homer helps propel Braves past Rockies
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Declassified memo from US codebreaker sheds light on Ethel Rosenberg's Cold War spy case13m ago
Former US Sen. Kelly Ayotte wins Republican nomination for New Hampshire governor19m ago
Anti-war protesters clash with police outside Australian arms convention28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed