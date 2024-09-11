Veteran stars Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers' rotation later this week

PHOENIX (AP) — Veteran stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers' pitching rotation later this week after both had an extended absence due to injuries.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that deGrom will pitch on Friday and Scherzer on Saturday. Texas is still hanging on the fringe of the AL playoff race, but is six games back for the final wild-card spot.

“They could go five innings, 60 (pitches), somewhere in there,” Bochy said. “If innings are going real smooth, they could go back out.”