BreakingNews
Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Wentz needed to pass a physical before the deal could be announced.

Wentz has been out of the NFL this season after starting seven games last season for the Washington Commanders. The seven-year NFL veteran was Philadelphia's starter for five years, and he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021.

The Rams (3-6) are in need of another passer behind Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' dismal loss at rainy Green Bay last weekend with a thumb injury.

Backup Brett Rypien was the only other quarterback on the Rams' roster before Stafford's injury, and he struggled to a 13-of-28 performance with two fumbles and an interception in a 20-3 loss.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday he is optimistic about Stafford returning next week following the team's bye week, but the signing of Wentz indicates the Rams want insurance in case the injury lingers or Stafford gets hurt again.

Los Angeles attempted to make it through the season with Stafford and Rypien as the only quarterbacks on their roster. The Rams drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round last spring, but the two-time national champion at Georgia has been away from the team since the preseason for undisclosed reasons.

Stafford missed the second half of last season with a bruised spinal cord, and the Rams struggled with backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Los Angeles then acquired Baker Mayfield, who led the Rams to a win over Las Vegas two days after signing and eventually resuscitated his career enough to earn a new contract as Tampa Bay's starter this season.

Rams general manager Les Snead chose Jared Goff over Wentz as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. Goff led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, and he was later traded to Detroit in the package for Stafford, who won the Super Bowl in his first season with Los Angeles.

Wentz has passed for 22,129 yards and 151 touchdowns in his NFL career. He was in the midst of a standout season for the Eagles in 2017 until he incurred a season-ending knee injury during a game against the Rams, and Nick Foles went on to lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings1h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
52m ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Conservative group files new brief in case against Atlanta VC firm
2h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13
5m ago
House advances effort to censure Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas...
9m ago
A man with a gun is arrested in a park near the US Capitol
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
20h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top