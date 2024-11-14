Veteran NBC host Craig Melvin tapped to replace Hoda Kotb for the first hours of 'Today' show

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin has been tapped to replace Hoda Kotb as co-host of the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours of "Today."

Melvin is a familiar face to “Today” show viewers. He currently hosts the show’s third hour and is the news anchor during the first two hours. He will continue hosting the third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

"He's been an integral and beloved part of our family," Libby Leist, senior vice president of "Today," said in a statement. "From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig's shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at 'Today.' And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm."