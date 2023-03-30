Veteran actress' surrogate baby stirs controversy in Spain

Socialist party parliament spokesman Patxi López said legislation must be tweaked to prevent such cases.

“We must turn around what we have at the moment to prevent anybody going or wanting to go abroad to seek ways of hiring a woman to have children and this must not allow them to be able on arriving in Spain register their children in total normalcy like absolutely nothing had happened,” López said.

The fact that it concerned Obregón seemed to generate as much controversy as the issue of surrogacy itself.

Obregón, a biologist and once best known for her yearly start-of-summer magazine photo shoot in a new bikini, posted a message on her Instagram feed Wednesday saying, “ A light full of love has shone on my darkness. I will never be alone again.”

Spanish media highlighted the fact that the former actress, who appeared in an episode of the A-Team television series, had recently lost a son to cancer.