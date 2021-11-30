Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants

In a statement, Four Paws said Tuesday the team's priority is the immediate medical care of all four elephants.

“One of the elephants, Noor Jehan, needs major surgery for a painful infection of her broken tusk urgently. Furthermore, all four elephants should be reunited at Karachi Safari Park, proper diet and enrichment must be provided, and the staff needs to receive proper training," the statement said.

The experts also discovered that the elephant named Sonu, believed to be male for over 10 years, is actually female, the statement said.

The visit by the veterinarians comes a year after the rescue of an elephant named Kaavan, who was transferred from Islamabad to Cambodia and now lives in an elephant sanctuary. Kaavan had languished in the Islamabad zoo for 35 years, most of that time in chains, and he lost his partner in 2012.

