Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race to earn 1st win of any kind since June and stretch lead

Verstappen is chasing his fourth consecutive title. He started Saturday from pole position and was never threatened for the lead. He won with a nearly four-second gap.

“Feels a bit like old times," Verstappen said.

Qualifying for Sunday's main event was later Saturday. Verstappen has won the U.S. Grand Prix the last three years but has not started the race from pole position since 2021.

The sprint victory should renew Red Bull's confidence it has improved a car that Verstappen has alternately called “undrivable” and “a monster” at time this season.

Formula 1 returned from a four-week autumn break this week with Norris steadily chasing down Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The once-dominant Verstappen had not scored a victory of any kind since the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race back in June, and his last victory in a grand prix came a week earlier in Spain.

Norris has two wins and three other podium finishes in that span to close the gap on Verstappen, and McLaren has overhauled Red Bull in the constructor's championship.

Norris suggested it will be tough for him to race with Verstappen and Ferraris on Sunday.

“I did the best I could,” Norris said after the sprint race. “I didn’t think we had the pace on Max and the Ferraris.”

