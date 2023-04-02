X

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COURTNEY WALSH, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.

Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took third spot on the podium.

“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.

Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags in the race with three laps remaining.

On the restart, Verstappen was able to hold Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his Red Bull, sparking a massive reshuffle of the finishing order in the 58-lap race.

Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart. Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty that relegated him to 12th.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant also drove into the back of Nyck de Vries and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also crashed.

Earlier, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc exited after crashing on the opening lap, while the Mercedes of one-time leader George Russell caught fire on Lap 18.

Australian Oscar Piastri claimed his first championship points when finishing eighth in his McLaren.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage10h ago

Credit: AP

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need
8h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
12h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
12h ago

Credit: AP

San Diego State and Connecticut to square off for NCAA title
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rebounding Pope Francis begins Palm Sunday Mass at Vatican
50m ago
Mozambique works to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
2h ago
Mozambique works to contain cholera outbreak after cyclone
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top