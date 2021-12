Verstappen wins 1st F1 title with last lap pass of Hamilton

Verstappen made his pass on the fifth turn and Hamilton had one last shot. He pulled his Mercedes even with the Red Bull in turn nine but couldn't clear Verstappen, who surged ahead to become the first Dutch world champion.

Verstappen and Red Bull celebrated in a champagne soak, received hugs from his fellow competitors — including Hamilton and Hamilton's father — and made his way to the DJ to jump wildly up and down to the music. The “Orange Army” of Dutch fans erupted in joy and fired off their traditional orange flares. The fans also chanted Latifi's name as they exited the circuit.

“It's just insane, I mean, my goal when I was little was to become a Formula One driver and to go for wins, to be on the podium,” said Verstappen. “When they play the national anthem, you want it to be yours and when you stand here and they tell you that you are the world champion, it's something incredible and special.”

Verstappen, the only F1 winner to compete under the Dutch flag, was congratulated on Twitter by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He said the win was a "A historic day for Dutch sport."

It was a fitting end to a season that saw the two contenders go wheel-to-wheel over 22 races spanning four continents and arrive in Abu Dhabi tied in the championship standings. It marked the first time the contenders were equal at the season finale since 1974.

The two combined for 18 of the victories, with Verstappen winning 10 times — equaling the number of wins scored over his first six seasons in F1. Verstappen led an F1-high 652 of the 1,211 laps this year and scored 18 podium finishes.

But he's been criticized this year over his aggressive driving with Hamilton himself saying Verstappen was over the edge. The two crashed three times this season and Verstappen was sent to the hospital for evaluation following one incident at Silverstone.

Verstappen had complained all weekend that he's been treated unfairly by the race stewards, who he believed held him to a higher standard than other drivers. He repeated that he wanted race control to play no role in the finale, but when Masi did, it went in Verstappen's favor with the final one lap of racing to decide the title.

“I think (the track) was clear, so why would you run it out behind the safety car?” Verstappen said. “When everything is clear, you have to release the track, so I think that's a fair point from the race director. Of course, now it works for me. But it also works against me, I know that.”

Hamilton did not participate in the post-race news conference with Verstappen and third-place finisher Carlos Sainz. He did one interview before the victory podium and congratulated Verstappen and Red Bull.

Hamilton, who turns 37 next month, won three consecutive races coming into the finale to knock all 19 points off Verstappen's lead in the standings. But his eight wins this season are the fewest for Hamilton since 2013, when he only won once and finished fourth in the standings.

He praised the effort of Mercedes.

“It’s been the most difficult of seasons. I’m so proud of them, so grateful to be on the journey with them. We gave it absolutely everything, we never gave up and that’s the most important thing,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been feeling great in the car this past couple of months, particularly at the end. But if I’m honest, we’re still in the pandemic and I just wish everyone to stay safe and have a good Christmas with their families, and we’ll see about next year.”

The bitter rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull got the ending it deserved — one that left the victor almost speechless.

“Oh my God!” Verstappen screamed over his radio as he crossed the finish line.

“You are the world champion! The world champion!” screamed back Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“Let's do this for another 10 or 15 years!” Verstappen replied.

Red Bull won its first F1 title since 2013; Mercedes had won every championship since.

The mood was far different in the Mercedes camp, where Hamilton sat motionless in his car for several moments as other drivers made their way to congratulate Verstappen. The defeat ended his reign of four consecutive titles and denied Hamilton a chance to pass Schumacher as best all-time in F1.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was incredulous on the radio, demanding “the last lap be reinstated.”

“Toto, it’s called a motor race," Masi tersely replied. "We want car racing.”

Hamilton received a long hug from his father, who then went to the Red Bull garage and hugged both Verstappen and Verstappen's father. Jos Verstappen was himself a former F1 driver and raised his 24-year-old son to become a world champion.

It took Verstappen seven seasons to make it to the top — he was the youngest driver in series history when he debuted at age 17, and the youngest winner when he won the next season at 18 — and he savored it with “Jos The Boss." His father had not even made it to congratulate his son before he'd pulled on a championship sweatshirt.

Jos Verstappen, a one-time teammate of Schumacher, was winless in 107 races over eight season.

“With my dad, traveling through all of Europe, for that one goal to be in the Formula One, to hope that you can win a race and hear your national anthem, and then of course the ultimate goal is the world championship, which is very hard to achieve,” said Verstappen.

Mission accomplished and Red Bull celebrated by playing “We are the Champions” in its garage.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Spectators react as Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinches the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Spectators react as Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinches the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Spectators react as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinches the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Spectators react as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinches the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands makes a pit stop during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands makes a pit stop during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, celebrates as Red Bull boss Christian Horner, left, looks on after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, celebrates as Red Bull boss Christian Horner, left, looks on after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks onto the podium after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks onto the podium after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili