BreakingNews
BREAKING: City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested

Verstappen takes pole at British GP for 5th straight F1 race as teammate Pérez struggles again

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X
Max Verstappen has shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez continued to struggle in qualifying with 16th place.

Verstappen secured pole for the fifth straight race and for all of those Pérez has failed to qualify in the top 10.

Verstappen made contact with the pit wall and broke his front wing while leaving his garage during a red-flag stoppage in the first part of qualifying. Red Bull replaced the wing and checked there was no other damage before Verstappen continued.

“I just understeered and it just didn’t grip,” he told the team over the radio.

McLaren was the star of qualifying with Lando Norris second and rookie Oscar Piastri third. Norris was briefly on top of the standings in the final seconds before Verstappen went even faster to take back the top spot by .241 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Alexander Albon was eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 10th.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Report: Georgia’s youth offenders spend longer stretches in isolation

Credit: City of South Fulton

BREAKING: City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested
30m ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
5m ago
Struggle to certify results of Guatemala's June 25 presidential vote suffers another...
7m ago
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
20h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top