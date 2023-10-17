Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks

The Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, is being evacuated for a security scare

National & World News
Updated 36 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday for a security scare, for the the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The former royal palace's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post gave no other details. Police didn't immediately respond to a request for information.

The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

The vast palace was the home of King Louis XVI before his decapitation during the French Revolution. It will be one of the venues for the Paris Olympics next year, hosting horse riding.

