Nation & World News

Vermonters, pummeled by floods exactly a year apart, are assessing damage, beginning cleanup

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont is better positioned to recover from floods caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl thanks to lessons learned from another devastating flood exactly a year ago
By LISA RATHKE – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Volunteers, some with heavy equipment, shoveled river silt and mud from roads, homes, yards and driveways and removed flood-ravaged items from homes Friday in one of the Vermont communities hardest hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

Former students of a now retired school principal, whose home and yard were among those damaged, showed up to help.

“I think as a community we all got to come together and give a hand and receive nothing but just giving the love back that he’s given the community and to the school,” said Dillon Mears, 33, of Owen Bradley. Some wore t-shirts emblazoned with the word “love,” a message that Bradley and his wife Jane spread.

The couple’s son flew in Friday morning on a red eye from Oakland, California, and quickly went to work with others.

“This is how we are. You know, there’s people over there helping out, as soon as we’re done here, we’re going to help everybody else out,” said Adrian Bradley, 35. “That’s Vermont. It’s a small state, 600,000 people, we know everybody, you help your neighbors.”

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday it’ll take several more days to fully assess damage from flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, but he said Vermont is better positioned to recover quickly after enduring heartbreak, federal red tape and an extensive cleanup from massive floods exactly a year ago.

“We can all use what we learned last year to quickly strengthen our response, and that starts with getting homes, businesses and communities clean and dry as quickly as possible,” Scott told reporters at a briefing in Berlin.

He praised the resilience of Vermonters who are accustomed to making do without government help in rural areas, but also urged them to take time to report damage and not to be afraid to ask for assistance.

Beryl's remnants dumped more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours Wednesday and Thursday on parts of Vermont, destroying and damaging homes, knocking out bridges, cutting off towns and retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance from the last catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day.

Two people — a motorist in Lyndonville and a man riding an all-terrain-vehicle in Peacham — were killed by the floodwaters, authorities said.

The Vermont Department of Transportation is releasing nearly $30 million in town highway payments by early August — half of it by next week — to help communities repair washed out roads, bridges and culverts, said Joe Flynn, secretary of transportation. The state has already reopened all but 18 of the 54 state roads that were closed by flooding or storm debris, he said.

Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison urged people on Thursday to take advantage of sunny weather forecast for the next few days to get as much cleanup done as possible, moving sodden rugs and furniture to dry outside to reduce the likelihood of mold.

And speaking to Vermonters not directly affected, she urged them to volunteer through state programs or to “simply roll up your sleeves, grab a shovel, and help your neighbors.”

Elsewhere in Plainfield, a concrete bridge that collapsed and tumbled downstream was likely responsible for ripping off part of an apartment building with five units, said Michael Billingsley, the town’s emergency management director.

The occupant of another home was pulled through a window to safety moments before it was swept downstream, and a mobile home floated away with four pets belonging to a family that narrowly escaped, he said.

Similar stories played out across Vermont, where state swift-water teams alone rescued about 120 residents. Many more were rescued by local emergency responders, officials said.

Beryl, blamed for at least nine U.S. deaths and 11 in the Caribbean, made landfall nearly 2,000 miles (3,220 kilometers) away in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane that left millions in the Houston area without power. But it wasn't done. The storm traveled across the interior U.S. as a post-tropical cyclone that brought flooding and some tornadoes from the Great Lakes to northern New England and Canada.

The storm spawned seven tornadoes that hit western New York on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Flash flooding also closed roads in several northern New Hampshire and upstate New York communities.

Even though Vermont is not a coastal state, it has been pummeled before by tropical weather systems. Tropical Storm Irene dumped 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain on parts of Vermont in 24 hours in 2011. The storm killed six in the state, washed homes off their foundations and damaged or destroyed more than 200 bridges and 500 miles (800 kilometers) of highway.

Vermont officials on Friday said the state updated requirements for culverts and bridges after Irene to account for the likelihood of more dangerous storms due to climate change, and none of the bridges that washed out in the latest flooding were those rebuilt to the higher standards.

In May, Vermont became the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by extreme weather fanned by climate change. But officials acknowledged Friday that collecting any money will depend on litigation against a much-better-resourced oil industry.

___

Associated Press writers David Sharp in Maine, Holly Ramer in New Hampshire, Seth Borenstein in Washington and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

August Thompson walks over the washed out remains of the road in front of his grandfather's home after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rick Gordon, of Plainfield, Vt. looks at what remains of Mill Street and an apartment building after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Two men dig out an SUV stuck in the mud along Hudson Avenue after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman looks at what remains of an apartment building, of which about one third of the building broke away and was carried downstream, after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Homeowner Walker Blackwell, right, embraces his friend, Eli Yoder, who just flew out from Colorado to help in the clean up effort, after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gov. Phil Scott updates reporters after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction across Vermont during a news conference, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An overwhelmed residents surveys the damage following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Homeowner Scott Mackie, right, shovels mud away from his home while cleaning up the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Waterbury, Vt. Mackie said his basement was filled with nearly five feet of the muddy mixture, which friends and neighbors are helping to empty. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jody Tanner, of the Vermont Transportation Agency, talks with co-workers at a high water point of the Lamoille River along Route 15 after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Cambridge, Vt. At rear is the Gates Farm Covered Bridge. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles drive through high water from the Lamoille River covering Route 15 after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Cambridge, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Winooski River is seen flooded in Plainfield, Vermont. The village was badly hit by the flash flood last night, destroying two bridges and plenty of private houses, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about a damaged bridge over the Winooski River following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents collect debris following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris and damaged along the Winooski River following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris and damaged mailboxes sit outside a home following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about a damaged bridge over the Winooski River following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle is buried in silt following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A resident, with muddy feet, stands in his damaged home following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A loader dumps dirt along a washed out portion of Mill Street after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Walker Blackwell, right, cleans up the damage to his home after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An excavator and loader clear Hudson Avenue of mud after remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused flooding and destruction, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Plainfield, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Police release details on reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football’s Bo Hughley 2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Fulton sheriff calls jail renovation plan ‘shortsighted’
2h ago

Credit: AP

New York judge throws out Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, paving the way for creditors to...
17m ago

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison
2h ago

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison
2h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Gulfstream delivering new G700 jet to customers ‘around the world’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Federal judge refuses to block Biden administration rule on gun sales in Kansas, 19 other...
5m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli strike kills 4 aid workers in Gaza 'safe zone,' UK-based group says
14m ago
New York judge throws out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

‘Dateline’ to visit Atlanta for True Crime Day at SCADfest: How to attend
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more