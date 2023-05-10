X

Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that explicitly include medicated abortion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LISA RATHKE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Vermont’s Republican governor has signed abortion and gender affirming shield bills into law that are the first in the country to explicitly include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone

Vermont's Republican governor signed abortion and gender affirming shield bills into law Wednesday that are the first in the country to explicitly include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone.

The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services.

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

In the identical bills passed by the House and Senate, “reproductive health care services” includes “medication that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for termination of a pregnancy as of January 1, 2023, regardless of the medication’s current FDA approval status.” Planned Parenthood believes other states' shield laws will cover the issue but that Vermont’s law makes it explicit, according to Lucy Leriche, of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved women's access to the drug, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of mifepristone, which are appealing a Texas lower court ruling that would roll back FDA approval of mifepristone. The next step in the case is arguments before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on May 17.

“Unfortunately, we can’t say how these legal protections will actually play out based on what happens in the Fifth Circuit Court, and likely appeals to that decision no matter what happens,” said Isabel Guarnieri, of the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization that advances sexual and reproductive health and rights, by email. “All we know is that there’s going to be a ton of chaos and confusion.”

Greer Donley, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who is an expert in abortion law, said states cannot allow medications the federal government prohibits. But that does not mean the federal government would enforce its ban if states go their own way.

___

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vermont.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors3h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
55m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park
3h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
5h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Poland reverts to historic name for Russia's Kaliningrad
9m ago
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
9m ago
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
9h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top