Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that explicitly include medicated abortion

In the identical bills passed by the House and Senate, “reproductive health care services” includes “medication that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for termination of a pregnancy as of January 1, 2023, regardless of the medication’s current FDA approval status.” Planned Parenthood believes other states' shield laws will cover the issue but that Vermont’s law makes it explicit, according to Lucy Leriche, of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved women's access to the drug, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of mifepristone, which are appealing a Texas lower court ruling that would roll back FDA approval of mifepristone. The next step in the case is arguments before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on May 17.