Verlander gets MLB-leading 12th win as Astros beat A's 5-0

Five of the six hits Verlander allowed were singles and the only time the Athletics got more than one hit in an inning came when Dermis Garcia and Nick Allen hit consecutive singles to start the fifth. But Vimael Machín grounded into a double play before Verlander retired Ramón Laureano to end the threat.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was in the lineup at designated hitter after missing Friday’s game dealing with soreness after being hit by a pitch in the left knee Thursday. Altuve said he was still sore Saturday and would not participate in the All-Star game because of the injury.

There were two outs in the second when Yuli Gurriel and Jake Meyers hit consecutive singles before Chas McCormick walked to load the bases.

Maldonado then connected off rookie Jared Koenig (1-3) for his third career grand slam on a shot to center field to make it 4-0.

Aledmys Díaz walked to start Houston’s fourth and Gurriel singled, setting up an RBI single by McCormick.

Koenig yielded six hits and five runs in a career-high seven innings for his third loss in five starts this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr., who has been out all season with a right forearm strain, said he felt good after throwing about 40 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Saturday. The team hasn’t determined his next step, but he could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon. “This is like the end of my rehab,” he said. “This is that end point, the end of the tunnel for where we feel like we were hoping to be by this point in the calendar. That’s a good thing. As far as my next step, I have to wait and speak to the training staff and the Astros.”

UP NEXT

Houston’s Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.38) is scheduled to start in the series finale Sunday. The Athletics have yet to name a starter.

