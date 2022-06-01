Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts were expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, but the judge sent the jury back because it had not completely filled out the verdict form. The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.