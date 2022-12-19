ajc logo
X

Verdict reached at Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial

National & World News
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Jurors have reached a verdict at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors reached a verdict Monday at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read.

Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

The allegations involved four women and dated from 2005 to 2013.

If convicted on all counts, Weinstein could get a sentence of 60 years to life in prison.

Whatever the result, he won't be walking free. He still has more than 20 years left on a New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there.

Prosecutors urged jurors to believe the accounts of the four women, each of whom gave dramatic and emotional testimony about the allegations.

Weinstein's attorneys emphasized the shortage of physical evidence in the case, and asked jurors to set aside the emotional impact of the testimony to focus on the changes several of the women's stories had gone through in their conversations with authorities.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

The trial came just after the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster stories about Weinstein that made him a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Credit: Bill Robles

Credit: Bill Robles

Credit: Bill Robles

Credit: Bill Robles

Editors' Picks

Credit: CNN

Atlanta-based CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin has died6h ago

Credit: File photos

Jan. 6 report cites Georgia events as evidence of Trump’s criminal intent
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Man facing death penalty in Cobb country club slayings pleads not guilty
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
30m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
30m ago

Credit: Butch Dill

Bradley’s Buzz: How the keep-it-close Falcons could give us a finish
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
7m ago
New Mexico city sued for hounding, harassing the homeless
16m ago
Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top