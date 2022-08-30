ajc logo
Venus Williams, Nadal set for Day 2 action | US Open updates

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, left, speaks to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during "The Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition match to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in New York. The 2022 U.S. Open Main Draw will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, left, speaks to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during "The Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition match to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in New York. The 2022 U.S. Open Main Draw will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A day after Serena Williams won her opening match at the U.S. Open, sister Venus will begin her tournament on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was among the players on court when the second day of the event began Tuesday morning. Garbiñe Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko were other Grand Slam champions with early starts.

Play in Ashe was set to begin at noon with No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Then it was the 42-year-old Venus Williams, returning to the tournament she first won 25 years ago. She facing Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium after a one-year absence at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal was in night action, along with defending women's champion Emma Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

