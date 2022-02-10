Coke sales rise 10% in Q4 as omicron fails to halt demand

Coke said it expects to deliver adjusted revenue growth of 7% to 8% this year, ahead of its typical forecast of 4% to 5%. Quincey said that's partly due to markets reopening around the world, but also because of planned price increases to offset rising costs for commodities like sugar and aluminum cans as well as transportation.

Still, Quincey said Coke will tread carefully with price increases.

“While it’s easy to respond to inflation by putting up the prices, there is clearly __ as there is broad-based inflation __ going to be a squeeze on real incomes in a number of countries,” Quincey said Thursday during a conference call with investors. “We do not want to lose customers.”

Coke said its coffee sales volumes grew 17% in the October-December period as its Costa coffee shops reopened in the United Kingdom. Sports drinks rose 18% thanks to strong growth for Bodyarmor. Coke, which has had a 15% share in Bodyarmor since 2018, bought full control of the brand for $5.6 billion in November.

Net income jumped 66% to $2.4 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, fell 5% to 45 cents per share. That was better than the 41-cent earnings Wall Street forecast, according to FactSet.

Coke shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading.

Rival PepsiCo also reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results Thursday. Pepsi's net revenue grew 12% to $25.2 billion, better than the $24 billion Wall Street was anticipating. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 was a penny ahead of forecasts.

Pepsi also said it's seeing higher inflation globally for commodities like cooking oil and packaging as well as transportation, and it's raising prices to account for it. Those price increases have yet to dent sales.

“We’re feeling good about how our consumers are staying loyal to our brands in spite of some of our pricing decisions,” CEO Ramon Laguarta said Thursday during a conference call with investors. Laguarta said higher spending on marketing globally has also helped demand.

Pepsi forecast slower adjusted revenue growth than Coke, of 4% to 6%. PepsiCo's shares fell nearly 2% Thursday.