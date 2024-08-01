Venu Sports may be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch targeted for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch in the fall.

The streaming service's launch price was announced on Thursday. Besides a seven-day free trial, those who sign up could receive it for the same price for 12 months with the ability to cancel at any time.

Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports is being considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. It will include games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, NASCAR and college sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer. Besides games, there will be studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 library, ESPN Films and documentaries from Fox Sports Films.