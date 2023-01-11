ajc logo
X

Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter

National & World News
By ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Milo Ventimiglia is leaving behind his beloved TV dad character, Jack Pearson, on “This is Us.”

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Milo Ventimiglia was looking to change things up after six seasons on NBC's "This is Us" — both physically and professionally.

He found that opportunity with the upcoming ABC series " The Company You Keep," a high-stakes romance story that's a remake of a Korean drama, "My Fellow Citizens."

Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a successful and stylish con artist who needs to pay off a large debt to a dangerous man. He meets a CIA agent named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Each tries to keep their identity from the other while their entanglement grows as they face external dangers because of their jobs.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday at a biannual event for TV critics, Ventimiglia said it was nice to play someone closer to himself, living in the present day — where he could lose Jack Pearson's facial hair and clothes. He relished the opportunity to shave and not "pull my pants up a little higher because it's the '80s.”

“I couldn’t just put on a character anymore. I just had to do this and just be myself,” he said.

He hasn't completely left “This is Us” behind, though: Ventimiglia, who is also an executive producer on the series, said he brought roughly “90% of the ‘This is Us’ crew” to work on “The Company You Keep.”

The series is also executive produced by Jon M. Chu. It premieres Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
12h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
13m ago
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
16m ago
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
19m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top