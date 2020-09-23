Venezuela's Maduro blasts US in speech to world leaders

Peppering his remarks with jabs at the U.S., Maduro strove to present himself as a diplomatic statesman, noting that he recently freed several dozen prisoners, including several high-profile opposition leaders. And, as he often does, he said he is a man of dialogue, looking to peacefully resolve the country’s ills.

“It is through political, diplomatic and mutually agreed upon negotiation that we will reach the solution of this dispute inherited from imperial colonialism,” he said.

At no point did he mention a recent scathing, in-depth report commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council that concluded that Maduro’s government is responsible for grisly crimes including torture and killings allegedly carried out by security forces. The techniques they used included electric shocks, genital mutilation and asphyxiation.

Heads of state from several neighboring nations including and Peru and Colombia have used their platform at the assembly to denounce Maduro as an autocrat whose poor handling of his country’s oil wealth has led to a humanitarian and economic collapse.

U.S. backed-opposition leader Juan Guaidó is expected to deliver his own remarks Wednesday night.

In this UNTV image, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Venezuela, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN Headquarters. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from heads-of-state, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic. (UNTV via AP) Credit: UNTV Credit: UNTV