Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound after over a year and are in US

Five members of Venezuela’s political opposition have left the Argentine diplomatic compound in their country’s capital, Caracas, where they had sheltered for more than a year to avoid arrest and were in the United States on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
FILE - A police patrol car sits parked outside Argentina's embassy where some members of Venezuela's opposition are seeking asylum inside, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after the contested presidential election. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Updated 35 minutes ago

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Five members of Venezuela’s political opposition left the Argentine diplomatic compound in their country’s capital, Caracas, where they had sheltered for more than a year to avoid arrest and were in the United States on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio did not provide details of the group’s movements to reach the U.S., but he described the event as a rescue operation.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro did not immediately comment on the situation.

“The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas,” Rubio said on X. “Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil.”

The government of Argentine President Javier Milei allowed the five people into the ambassador’s residence in March 2024, when authorities loyal to Venezuela’s ruling party issued warrants for their arrest, accusing them of promoting acts of violence to destabilize the country. The group included the campaign manager and communications director of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Machado, also on X, thanked people involved in what she called an “impeccable and epic operation for the Freedom of five heroes of Venezuela.”

Since late November, the group had denounced the constant presence of intelligence service agents and police outside the residence. It had also accused the government of cutting electricity and water services to the compound. The government had denied the allegations.

A sixth person, Fernando Martinez, a cabinet minister in the 1990s, sheltered with the group for nine months. Martinez abandoned the compound in mid-December and, according to Venezuelan authorities, appeared before prosecutors. He passed away in February.

Police man a roadblock on a street leading to Argentina's embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after members of Venezuela's political opposition left the diplomatic mission, where they had sheltered for more than a year to avoid arrest. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

