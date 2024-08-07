Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez won't appear before court and questions election audit

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González will not appear before the country's high court Wednesday for a hearing related to an election audit requested by President Nicolás Maduro, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press.

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Monday ordered González — the candidate of the opposition coalition — Maduro and the other eight candidates in the July 28 presidential election to attend hearings scheduled through Friday.

The hearings follow days of global criticism of Maduro and his loyal National Electoral Council over the election results. Electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner but have yet to produce voting tallies. Meanwhile, the opposition claims to have collected records from more than 80% of the 30,000 electronic voting machines nationwide showing he lost.