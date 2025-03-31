Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Venezuela will have its first female saint after approval from Pope Francis

María Carmen Rendiles is set to become Venezuela’s first female saint
Updated 43 minutes ago

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is set to have its first female saint following approval from Pope Francis.

On Monday, he paved the way for the canonization of Blessed María Carmen Rendiles by authorizing a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to her, the founder of the Congregation of the Handmaids of Jesus.

A date for her canonization has not been set.

Who was Carmen Rendiles?

She was born on Aug. 11, 1903, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and died there on May 9, 1977.

From a young age, following her father’s death, Rendiles helped her mother support the family and worked at a local parish.

She joined a French congregation in Venezuela in 1927 and became a novice at age 24. In 1961, supported by the local Catholic hierarchy, she founded an autonomous congregation.

The Catholic bishops conference of Venezuela said in a news release Monday that she struggled with the loss of an arm, but her physical deficiency “did not prevent her from developing an exemplary Christian life.”

Catholic leaders in Venezuela requested her canonization in 1995. She was beatified in 2018.

What’s the miracle attributed to Rendiles?

According to the Vatican, she miraculously cured a young woman diagnosed with a type of hydrocephalus, a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up within the brain.

Her condition had worsened until a Mass was celebrated before Rendiles’ grave. Loved ones prayed for her recovery. And after the sick woman touched Rendiles’ portrait, her health improved.

“The young woman’s recovery was complete, stable and long-lasting, and the event was deemed scientifically inexplicable,” the Holy See said in a written statement.

Another Venezuelan saint

Earlier this year, Pope Francis approved the canonization of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández (born Oct. 26, 1864), known as "the poor's doctor," the first Venezuelan layperson to be beatified.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

An image of Blessed MarÌa Carmen Rendiles is at the entrance of her museum in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. Pope Francis approved the canonization of Venezuela first female Saint Maria Carmen Rendiles today. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A believer takes a picture of a paint of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles at the Belen's school church where are their remains in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Believer pray next to the tomb with remains of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles at the Belen's school church in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A believer attends a celebratory Mass for Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles and wearing a T-shirt with her image at the Belen's school church where are their remains in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nuns and priest attend a celebratory Mass for Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles at the Belen's school church where are their remains in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A priest attends a celebratory Mass for Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles wearing a image of her at Belen's school church where are their remains in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This combination of photos shows Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit prison in Gatesville, Texas, left, and Tejano music star Selena posing in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 7, 1995. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, left, and Paul Howell,/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

30 years after music icon Selena's murder, Yolanda Saldívar is up for parole. Here's what to know

Crowds flock to newest Catholic saint in Assisi — a millennial teen whose ordinariness is the draw

The woman who killed Tejano music icon Selena in 1995 has been denied parole

The Latest

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe bats with one of the team's newly-made torpedo-shaped bats in a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Torpedo bat designer says it's more about the players than the bat model

6m ago

Trump keeps talking about running for a third term. The US Constitution says that can't happen

7m ago

Trump welcomes Kid Rock to White House for order targeting ticket scalpers

9m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Radar-confirmed tornado spotted in counties south of Atlanta

46m ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.