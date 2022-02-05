Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

The men are being held at Caracas' Helicoide jail alongside some of Maduro's top opponents. The U.S. has repeatedly called for their release and harshly criticized their detention and conviction as lacking all semblance of due process.

Seen by many as political pawns in hostilities between the U.S. and Venezuela, the men have twice before been granted house arrest.

But they were thrown back into jail hours after then President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the White House in February 2020.

They were granted house arrest again last April, but that arrangement ended Oct. 16, the same day that a close ally of Maduro was extradited by the African nation of Cape Verde to the U.S. to face money laundering charges.