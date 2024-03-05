Venezuela sets presidential election for July 28 as opposition candidate remains blocked

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s highly anticipated presidential election will take place July 28, the country’s top electoral official announced Tuesday as the leading opposition candidate remained banned from the ballot.

National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso announced the date three days after lawmakers proposed more than 20 possible dates, ranging from as soon as mid-April to as late as December.

President Nicolás Maduro is widely expected to seek re-election. His government, its allies and other groups drafted the proposal suggesting dates and covering other aspects of the election.