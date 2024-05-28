Nation & World News

Venezuela revokes invitation to EU's mission to observe presidential election in July

Venezuela’s election authorities have revoked an invitation to a European Union mission to observe the upcoming presidential election
13 minutes ago

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s election authorities on Tuesday revoked an invitation to a European Union mission to observe the country's upcoming presidential election.

The head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, cited economic sanctions imposed by the bloc as the reason for withdrawing the invitation. The European Union had not yet accepted the invite that was extended earlier this year.

Amoroso said Tuesday's decision is intended to show that "they are not welcome to come here to our country" while the sanctions remain in effect.

The electoral body earlier this year set the presidential election for July 28 and extended invitations to various organizations to observe the contest.

President Nicolás Maduro will be seeking to extend his presidency for six more years. Last year, he entered into an agreement with the U.S.-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition to work toward improving conditions for a free and fair election, including by allowing the presence of international observers.

But Maduro's government has tested the limits of the agreement since it was signed, by among other actions blocking the candidacy of the president's chief opponent.

