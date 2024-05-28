Venezuela revokes invitation to EU's mission to observe presidential election in July

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s election authorities on Tuesday revoked an invitation to a European Union mission to observe the country's upcoming presidential election.

The head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, cited economic sanctions imposed by the bloc as the reason for withdrawing the invitation. The European Union had not yet accepted the invite that was extended earlier this year.

Amoroso said Tuesday's decision is intended to show that "they are not welcome to come here to our country" while the sanctions remain in effect.