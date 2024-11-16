Venezuela releases from prison some of the thousands detained after presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Non-governmental organizations in Venezuela on Saturday announced the release from prison of some of the thousands of people who were detained during and after the deadly anti-government protests that followed the July presidential election, whose results remain under dispute.

Their release happened a day after the attorney general, who is loyal to the ruling party, announced the review of 225 cases linked to the aftermath of the election, which President Nicolás Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo González both claim to have won.

The Venezuelan-based organizations Penal Forum and Venezuelan Prison Observatory announced the prison releases on X, but it was not immediately clear the exact number of people who were freed. The latter organization said the release came with certain conditions, which it did not explain further.